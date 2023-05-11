Bobby Fish Denies Rumor That He Tried To Convince Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly To Return to WWE

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Bobby Fish denied a rumor that he was trying to get Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to return to WWE with him when he left AEW. Fish also spoke about Roderick Strong recently signing with AEW and said he’s happy for his former teammate. Here are highlights:

On the rumors about his AEW exit: “Meltzer’s people at one point released some leak about me when I left AEW trying to get Kyle [O’Reilly] and Adam [Cole] to come to WWE, and that is accepted at this point as like gospel, and there’s no truth to it whatsoever. But when somebody has, you know, low moral value reporting wise, and then it gets into that news feed. Like I said, the desire to know, the perceived dirt is such that fiction becomes fact. I’ve been victim of that more than once. Yeah, I you know, it’s disappointing to be honest. You know, because a guy like Meltzer, I’ve come across, and he didn’t report it directly, I don’t believe, but I think he could have stopped it. And he didn’t take the time to reach out and ask me, which he certainly could have. It just got reported. I mean, I’ve crossed paths with Dave before and had like, human being interactions with the person and somehow in that news feed, I don’t know, the human element of it gets lost and it’s like, ‘oh, man, that kind of sucks.’”

On Roderick Strong joining AEW: “I will just say this, I’m just happy to see my boys at work. These are and have always been legitimate, close friends of mine. I think that’s why the Undisputed Era worked the way that it did in NXT because there was no fabrication to it. We were four guys who, you know, were tight. What you saw play out on screen was four dudes who had each other’s back and that was marketable. It was real. I’m just happy to see two of my best friends back at work with jobs and able to support their families. This is real-life stuff. We do it in this fictional world of pro wrestling, but there’s real people here with real lives, real kids, real homes, real dogs, real bills.”