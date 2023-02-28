wrestling / News
Bobby Fish Is Enjoying Free Agency, Won’t Rule Out WWE Return
Bobby Fish is having fun with his free agency status, but he’s not opposed to a potential return to WWE. The WWE and AEW alumnus appeared on the Going Broadway Podcast and talked about his current contract status and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his contract status: “At the moment I am a free agent, so I can pop up literally anywhere and everywhere. Which is kinda cool, because it’s not been that way for like a decade… Just enjoying the freedom, you know? Not having to ask for permission.”
On the possibility of a WWE return: “I mean anything’s possible at this point. I’m enjoying the freedom and not entirely sure what’s to come. Not having to ask permission or get clearance to do something — this interview at a time a year ago would’ve had to have been cleared — so it’s just nice as a bill-paying adult to not have to ask permission.”
