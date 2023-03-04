Bobby Fish On The Briscoes’ Impact On Him, The Family’s Handling Of Jay’s Passing

Bobby Fish recently weighed in on The Briscoes’ influence on him as a performer and praised how the family has handled Jay’s passing. Fish was a guest on the Going Broadway podcast and talked about how much the team meant to him and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On the Briscoes’ impact on him: “There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said. Obviously, I’m not gonna belabor the point about how talented they were from a wrestling standpoint. They were certainly huge parts of helping to make Kyle and I legitimate. To win the tag titles from them … they were more Ring of Honor than the name ‘Ring of Honor,’ y’know? They are synonymous there, the quintessential Ring of Honor guys.”

On the family’s handling of the situation: “Going to the services for Jay and even seeing the way Mark has handled himself since the tragedy, watching the faith and watching that family walk out their faith — it’s one thing to talk about it, but they truly are it… There’s no questioning with them. And I saw it with Papa Briscoe, and their mother, and Mark, it’s still, to this day, any glimpse I see of them … they know. They know Jay’s in a better place, and it’s inspiring to see that sort of faith. So I think we all, even as believers, faith is a slippery slope.”