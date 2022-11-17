Bobby Fish & Steve Maclin On Why Undisputed Era Didn’t Feud With Forgotten Sons

The Undisputed Era and Forgotten Sons wanted to have a feud between them in NXT but it didn’t happen, and Bobby Fish & Steve Maclin recently discussed why. The two factions were active in NXT at around the same time, and on a recent episode of Fish’s Undispited Podcast the two talked about how the stables wanted to have a program together and why it wasn’t meant to be. You can see a couple of highlights below:

Fish on the feud never happening: “I’ll say for myself, I really enjoyed uh the time that we spent at NXT, and part of that was was meeting you, meeting Blake. We never did get that program together that I think we’d all talked about a few different times. We did have the one ladder match in Portland, which was fun to put together. I think really what happened with us and you guys was, you guys were really kind of getting the Sons thing going. And I would say you guys were basically able to make other people look better than they were, and that’s kind of what we were too. So we worked with the Street Profits and we worked with — not to say that they weren’t good, they were. But it was our place to like just help people get reps and whatnot. So I think we were too similar in that way to end up getting a a lengthy program.”

Maclin on talking with Triple H about the feud: “That was one of those things too where we did get to work together and we knew that there’s money here. There’s like there’s a draw with that this program. And I remember talking to Hunter and Hunter would tell us, ‘Well, they’re heels.’ I’m like, ‘Undisputed Era, I know you’re trying to make them heels, but the crowd loves them. Make them the babyface in this role.’ But they didn’t wanna turn you guys at the time, which we get. It’s his plan. So, it’s just, ‘Alright, we’ll just keep pitching ideas.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Undisputed Podcast with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.