Bobby Fish Thinks Wrestling Has a Lot of ‘Fake Tough Guys’ Now

– On the latest edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WWE NXT and AEW wrestler Bobby Fish spoke about his opinion of there being very few legitimate shoot fighters in wrestling these days. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bobby Fish on if wrestling has any legit shoot fighters now: “Very few. Very few. I think you got a lot of fake tough guys.”

The three wrestlers he’d want with him in a bar fight: “Easy, hands down, if I can go from any timeframe for me, it’s Haku, it’s Brock Lesnar, and it’s Kurt Angle.”

On three present-day wrestlers he’d want with him during a bar brawl: “So I’m very partial to this one because I’ve rolled with him and I know his skill level, but Kyle O’Reilly for one … Kyle, for sure. I don’t see how you could leave out Matt Riddle. Legitimate tough guy. Legitimate skillset … Man, he’s passed. He’s passed away. One because he’s a legitimate tough guy, and two because he literally was the guy that would give you the shirt off his back, but Jay Briscoe. Jamin Pugh.”