Bobby Fish Says There Were Talks About Bringing Undisputed Era To WWE’s Main Roster

The Undisputed Era had a dominant run in WWE NXT, and Bobby Fish recently recalled there were talks about calling the stable up to the main roster. Fish looked back on the era during an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if there were talks about moving Undisputed Era to the main roster: “There were definitely times that it was discussed. How earnest those discussions were, I don’t know. Again, above my pay grade. I wasn’t privy to that side of it, but I know conversations were had. I know that the stuff that we did on Raw and SmackDown, and with Survivor Series and whatever, it was all well received. The segment we did with Hunter on Raw I know went well, and then when we jumped The New Day and I don’t remember what their name was … FTR … I feel like all those segments were well received.”

On the group being kept together: “And I think that people just didn’t want to see us break up. They didn’t want to see us not together. I think that speaks to some of Hunter’s, for lack of a better term, brilliance in putting us together. None of us were the biggest guys in the world, but we could all work. We all brought similar talents but were unique in our own ways.”