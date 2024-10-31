wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Joins MVP & Shelton Benjamin
Bobby Lashley has arrived in AEW, making his debut to help MVP and Shelton Benjamin take out Swerve Strickland on Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Strickland defeat Benjamin with MVP and Prince Nana at ringside. After the match, MVP made a quick call and the lights went out. Lashley then made his way out to the ring and joined in with his old Hurt Business allies to take out Strickland and Nana.
As Dynamite went off the air, MVP said, “Guess who’s back in business.”
