Bobby Lashley Projected for Fall Return, Internal WWE Injury List Updates for Jeff Hardy, Jinder Mahal, and Tamina

– As previously reported, the internal WWE injury list stated that Bobby Lashley was out of action due to an undisclosed injury. According to the latest update on WWE’s internal injury listings from Fightful, Bobby Lashley is expected to return by November 2.

The same report also mentions that Jeff Hardy is expected to return on November 2. Hardy has recently been out due to a knee injury. Additionally, the WWE internal injury list mentioned that Peyton Royce and Ricochet have been cleared to return to the ring after their recent ailments. Ricochet was back in action on Raw last Monday night, winning a Gauntlet Match to secure a US title shot against champion AJ Styles at Summerslam 2019.

Regarding other Superstar injuries, Fightful’s report states that Jinder Mahal and his patella injury will keep him sidelined until a projected return on January 1. He recently underwent knee surgery last month and reportedly signed a new five-year contract with WWE.

Tamina is listed as TBD by WWE after she recently suffered a concussion. The Fightful report states that Ronda Rousey and Jason Jordan were listed similarly by WWE. Per the report, sometimes the dates listed by WWE do not always align with the ones Superstars themselves expect to return by according to both WWE employees and in-ring talents.