WWE News: Jinder Mahal Has Successful Knee Surgery, WWE Playlist Looks At Tug of Wars

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
India Jinder Mahal WWE Smackdown 101717

– In a post on Instagram, Jinder Mahal revealed that he had successful knee surgery today at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He ruptured his patella tendon on June 15 at a live event in Denver during a match with Ali. There’s no word on when he’ll be cleared to return to the ring. He wrote:

– The latest WWE playlist looks at Tug-of-War contests in WWE history.

Jinder Mahal, Joseph Lee

