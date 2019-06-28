wrestling
WWE News: Jinder Mahal Has Successful Knee Surgery, WWE Playlist Looks At Tug of Wars
June 28, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Instagram, Jinder Mahal revealed that he had successful knee surgery today at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He ruptured his patella tendon on June 15 at a live event in Denver during a match with Ali. There’s no word on when he’ll be cleared to return to the ring. He wrote:
– The latest WWE playlist looks at Tug-of-War contests in WWE history.
