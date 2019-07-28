Tommaso Ciampa Projected to Return in Mid-August, Bobby Lashley Listed as Injured, More WWE Injury Updates

– Fightful has a report with some injury updates for WWE Superstars, including currently injured former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa. WWE’s inactive list estimates potential availability on when Superstars might be able to return to the ring. Per the report, WWE’s internal inactive list has Ciampa’s expected return date as mid-August.

Tommaso Ciampa has recently been on the injury shelf due to a neck injury that forced him to undergo surgery earlier this year. As a result, he was forced to relinquish the NXT title.

Last Tuesday, Peyton Royce’s name also came up on the “inactive” list, despite being booked to wrestle at last night’s Smackville show and tomorrow’s live event scheduled for Fort Myers. Since Royce is also reportedly expected to work tonight’s live event, her injury is likely not serious.

As previously reported, Ricochet was dealing with an elbow infection last week. This forced last-minute changes to the Raw Reunion show, and Seth Rollins was booked in Ricochet’s place for a match with AJ Styles involving The O.C., DX, and the nWo. Per the Fightful report, Ricochet’s injury has only “TBD” listed, and there are no additional details yet for him.

Finally, Ruby Riott recently had to undergo shoulder surgery. WWE’s internal list has her projected to make a return around the time of Royal Rumbe 2020 in January.