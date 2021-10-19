Bobby Lashley Explains Why He Sees WWE Crown Jewel Match With Goldberg As a Passing of the Torch

Bobby Lashley is set to go one-on-one with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, and ahead of the clash, the former WWE Champion was interviewed on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed his expectations for the match.

When discussing how he sees it unfolding, Lashley noted that he had the advantage, while also mentioning that it could be a passing of the torch moment (via Fightful):

“I think I have the advantage. Across the board, I don’t see where he has the advantage in any kind of match. Goldberg is Goldberg and will always be Goldberg. He comes out there and destroys people, but I almost see this match as the passing of the guard. Eventually, I’m going to be slowed down and tired to an extent. I think I’m that guy who comes back to disrupt peoples shine when they are doing big things. I’ll come back and challenge the champ because I’ve established myself. Through this matchups with Goldberg, it’s to establish myself on another level as that guy. Across that board, of course he has the opportunity to pull something out and catch a win over me but I think ultimately, it’s my time and he’s passing that Goldberg torch over to me where it’s now the Lashley torch and it’s Lashley that comes back to take out the champion in years to come.”

In addition to Lashley vs. Goldberg, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Brock Lesnar, Edge and Seth Rollins will do battle in a Hell in a Cell Match, and much more.