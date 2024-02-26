Bobby Roode Wanted a Match With AJ Styles, Says There Has To Be a Story For It

Bobby Roode says that if he were to return to the ring, he would want to get a match with AJ Styles. Styles and Roode were both in TNA but have never faced off one-on-one in WWE, and Roode told Chris Van Vliet on Insight that he would like to face Styles should he get another match. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On a possible match with AJ Styles: “You never know. I really wanted that, I really did. There was a moment in the last Royal Rumble I did, the one in St. Louis. I think I came in early, four maybe, and we had a moment, AJ and I had a moment, and there was some rumblings, people kind of remembered, but it quickly went away I got eliminated or whatever.”

On the possible story behind the match: “I’m all about story, there’s got to be a reason, right? There’s got to be people who need to be emotionally invested in this, I want people to care, I want some meat on the bone there. I think AJ would definitely be that guy, we never had the opportunity to work in a singles match.”