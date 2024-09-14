Bobby Steveson Recalls Positive Talks With Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Bobby Steveson spoke about positive interactions he had with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes during his time in WWE. Steveson, who wrestled as Damon Kemp in NXT, became a free agent last month after his contract was allowed to expire.

He said: “I mean, they’re all great coaches there, but I think the people that really were like a surprise to me to see there. So we were on TV, Seth Rollins, he was watching the show, but thankfully I was on the show to be able to get his input. Because top dude, you want to know what they’re thinking, so you can like work on that. Then so he watched the show, I got good input and feedback from him. But the other great one was Cody Rhodes after my Main Event match with Tyler Bate. I was in the locker room and I guess he was getting ready, he was doing something with Jey Uso and I was just sitting in the locker room, just watching the show on the TVs. He comes over, he was like, ‘Hey,’ he daps me up a little bit. He was like, ‘All that was good stuff out there.’ I really appreciated that. ‘Cause top dude. At WWE, he’s hot, so you want everyone to be on their A game when they’re out there. So when he came over to me and said like, ‘Hey, great job, you look like you belonged out there’ One of those things, let me pinch myself real quick, you know what I mean? Cody Rhodes talking to me. So when he said that, it was one of those things, you question yourself a lot in the wrestling business—if you’re doing good, if you’re doing the right things, or if people are enjoying what you’re seeing. Then when Cody Rhodes came over to me and showed me some love in the locker room. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m doing something right.’ Just keep my head on straight and stay focused because the biggest dog in the company is showing you love, so you must be doing something right. That was pretty cool. That was another good thing about being able to go up on those main event matches, being around those top guys in the locker room too.“