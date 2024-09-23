Bobby Steveson Recalls Turning On Diamond Mine In WWE NXT, Ambulance Match

Bobby Steveson went heel in NXT when he turned on The Diamond Mine, and he recently looked back at the moment. Steveson was in NXT as Demon Kemp and turned on the group in 2022, which led to an Ambulance Match against Julius Creed at that year’s Halloween Havoc. He spoke about the sequence of events in an interview on The Wrestling Classic, and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the Ambulance Match: “I was thrown in the deep end. That match, the ambulance match, it wasn’t supposed to be me. It was supposed to be Julius vs. Roderick. Cause if you go back and watch, everything is kind of Roddy’s fault, and we’re, like, slowly figuring it out. And we were doing it, but I think he had an injury or something, or there was something else going on that I’m not totally familiar about, so I’m not going to touch on it.”

On turning on The Diamond Mine: “They’re like ‘You’re going to make the turn.’ And this was like…we did a few main events of the show, but this was my first moment for me, when I had to do the chair shot. And this time, I was like eight months in. I’m like ‘Dude, this is a big moment. If I miss this chair shot, I’m cooked. This is the biggest, a huge moment. If I miss this, I probably won’t be here tomorrow.'”