Various News: The Boogeyman Calls For One More Run, More Talent Set For MLP Mayhem

February 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Boogeyman WWE Image Credit: WWE

– The Boogeyman is suggesting that he may have one more run in him. The WWE alumnus posted exactly that on Twitter over the weekend, writing “ONE MORE RUN” on Sunday:

Boogeyman last competed in ROW as part of a Rumble match last year.

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced Sam Leterna, Taylor Rising, and Brett Banks as the latest additions to their Mayhem taping on March 14th and 15th in Windsor, as you can see below:

