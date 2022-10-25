Booker T Addresses Accusations Of Homophobia Regarding Quincy Elliot

In his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T took a moment to respond to online allegations of homophobic motivations behind recent comments made regarding NXT’s Quincy Elliott (per Wrestling Inc). As a commentator for NXT, Booker has been open about his hesitation regarding Elliott on TV, leading some people online to level accusations of homophobia. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

On the allegations aimed at his commentary: “Let’s get this straight — I’m not homophobic, okay? I have nothing against people making their choice of who they want to love, who they want to sleep with. I don’t care; that’s not my business. But Quincy … Quincy might have to give me a reason to like him. I didn’t like Goldust in the beginning, okay? But then Goldust turned out to be one of the greatest acts in the history of this business. I don’t think I can be homophobic and work with someone like Goldust.”

On why he would be willing to work an angle with Elliott: “But I’m not doing that for the sake [of making] the LGBTQ community feel better, okay? I’m not doing it for those reasons. I’m doing it because it’s a show and that’s what we do. So like you said, those things, when I’m out there doing commentary, I’m doing nothing but my job and that is to entertain you, people.”