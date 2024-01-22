Booker T Thinks Dana Brooke Had Many Chances To Get Over In WWE

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about recent comments made by Dana Brooke about her WWE tenure and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Timeless Toni Storm’s gimmick in AEW: “I like it. It’s different. It seems like it’s something that came out of her head. It seems like it’s something that she had been thinking about for quite some time. and wanted to pull something out that was totally different — which for me, is wrestling. It’s that stupid side of wrestling to be embellished, to be whatever you want it to be, but it still has a context to where you look at it towards not being hokey or anything like that. It’s pretty cool.”

On Dana Brooke saying she didn’t believe WWE believed in her: “I think [she] had a multitude of chances to actually get over. I think it was more so — I don’t know. I think the fans really never got behind Dana Brooke. I thought Dana Brooke had a lot of chances to actually get over with the fans. That’s what I always talk about, as far as people looking for the company to write something for them, looking for the company to give them the ball and let them do this and win the title and all that kind of stuff. I always thought, you make the company write for you by going out there and making the fans come out of their damn seats. That’s the way I think you get put in that position. I don’t think you just get put in that position because this person should have a turn, this person should have a turn, and this person should have a turn. It’s not like Pop Warner where everybody gets a trophy. It’s not like just because you’ve been around, you should be in a certain position. I think your work determines what position you achieve. That’s just me. I could be wrong, but that’s the way I’ve always looked at this business.”

