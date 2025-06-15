Booker T Thinks Hank & Tank Will Make It Long-Term In Wrestling

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE NXT’s Hank and Tank winning the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Titles and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hank and Tank: “They won their first independent championship at Reality of Wrestling. We believed in those guys. I believed in them. And I’m gonna tell you right now, when Hank and Tank first came on scene — especially Hank Walker — I just dogged him, man. I drove him in the ground every week. I talked about him from top to bottom. I’m serious. I rode him on a weekly basis.

“And then Tank ledger came in, and then seemed like something clicked between Tank and Hank. I mean, they just went out there and they just thought, ‘All right, let’s just go out here and have some fun. Let’s have some fun, but let’s keep it serious at the same time,’ because that’s what wrestling is. And then I can see the entertainment value in both of those guys. They are so good together in the ring as well as out of the ring.”

On their future: “Those are two guys that’s going to make it in this business because at this young age, they understand it. So I’m proud of those guys, to be coming to Reality of Wrestling to defend their NXT championships. This is huge, man. This is huge. This is history-making. This is a history-making moment for Reality of Wrestling.”

