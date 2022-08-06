Booker T Says One Last Harlem Heat Match ‘Ain’t Happening’

Booker T has bit the kibosh on the idea of one last match with his brother Stevie Ray as part of Harlem Heat. The WWE Hall of Famer noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that despite some speculation to the contrary, a swan song match with the two brothers together “ain’t happening.”

“If my brother’s gonna do one last match, you know, for Starrcast, I’ll be there to watch it, I’ll be in the front row,” Booker revealed (per Wrestling Inc). “As far as getting back in the ring and doing Starrcast with Harlem Heat, it ain’t happening. It ain’t never happening ever again. You guys won’t see Harlem Heat ever again in the ring together. It’s over. It’s done.”

Harlem Heat was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team in 2019. Their last match as a team was in 2015 for a match at Booker’s Reality of Wrestling promotion. Meanwhile, Booker himself made a return to the ring at a ROW show last month, though he has said that won’t be a regular occurrence.