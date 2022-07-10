wrestling / News
Booker T Returns To Ring At Reality of Wrestling Event
Booker T put his wrestling boots back on this weekend, making an in-ring appearance at his Reality of Wrestling show on Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at last night’s Summer of Champions VIII event, teaming up with Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez against Team Sharmell (Stephen Wolf, Gino Medina, Will Allory, Ryan Davidson, and Edge Stone). You can see some pics and a video of his return below.
The match was Booker’s first since February of 2020, when he worked an eight-man tag team match at a ROW TV taping as G.I. Bro.
Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! pic.twitter.com/43VmeFdOjz
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 10, 2022
1998 to 2022 🔥🔥🔥
📸 by @BDPhotography88 @BookerT5x @TheOfficialROW pic.twitter.com/6NfzVmBIqJ
— The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) July 10, 2022
A few shots of @BookerT5x returning to action at @TheOfficialROW Summer of Champions VIII pic.twitter.com/yU19bwstnA
— ❤️ Bryant D. 📷 (@BDPhotography88) July 10, 2022
#ROW #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/p4N81gofTB
— King of Solar Screens (@king_screens) July 10, 2022
