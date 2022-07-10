Booker T Returns To Ring At Reality of Wrestling Event

Booker T put his wrestling boots back on this weekend, making an in-ring appearance at his Reality of Wrestling show on Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at last night’s Summer of Champions VIII event, teaming up with Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez against Team Sharmell (Stephen Wolf, Gino Medina, Will Allory, Ryan Davidson, and Edge Stone). You can see some pics and a video of his return below.

The match was Booker’s first since February of 2020, when he worked an eight-man tag team match at a ROW TV taping as G.I. Bro.

Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! pic.twitter.com/43VmeFdOjz — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 10, 2022