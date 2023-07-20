Booker T Thinks Jacob Fatu Belongs In WWE, Talks Zilla Fatu’s In-Ring Debut

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about wanting to see MLW’s Jacob Fatu sign with WWE, having Zilla Fatu make his in-ring debut at a ROW event, and more.You can check out some highlights below:

On where he would want to see Jacob Fatu end up between WWE or AEW: “WWE, of course. Definitely wanna see Jacob in WWE. I think he belongs there, just because he’s that damn good. Not saying that he wouldn’t fit in an AEW or anything like that, not at all. But he is truly amazing. He really is.”

On Zilla Fatu’s in-ring debut at a recent Reality of Wrestling show: “That was Zilla Fatu’s first match in front of a crowd. And you could tell he was very, very composed. He had that thing to where we say in wrestling, ‘If you feel like you’re going slow, move a little bit slower.’ [laughs] He has that effect going on. His quickness and explosiveness was definitely there. You could feel his dad in the arena. I’m gonna tell you that right now man, I swear to God, you could feel his dad in the arena. I could see his dad sitting right there next to me… I could feel his presence in that arena on Saturday night, and I think Zilla felt a little bit of it as well.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.