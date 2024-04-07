Booker T Says Someone Like Jade Cargill Only Comes Around Once In A Blue Moon

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jade Cargill’s WWE SmackDown debut, and Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL’s Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai being set for WWE WrestleMania 40. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jade Cargill’s WrestleMania Match: “I like it just because — remember I said, if Jade Cargill was going to do something, she needed to be highlighted. I didn’t see her being in a tag match or anything like that. But as far as our presentation, it was awesome. As far as the in-ring work, I didn’t think your in-ring work was bad, even when she was with AEW. I thought she was a work in progress. I think this time, being able to come on to the WWE banner and then have that time to actually train a little bit more, and then be able to analyze it and then be able to you know, critique it and break it down and say, ‘Okay, let’s work on this.’ I think that, you could tell. You can see a little bitty things, the little bitty changes. She didn’t rush anything. Everything was totally just — you know, she took her time. But no, I see big thing for Jade Cargill. Just like I said, when I first saw Jade Cargill on AEW, and I say, ‘Man, this girl got WWE potential.’”

On Cargill: “She got WWE written all over it, and boom. I still feel the same way. I mean, she’s a star man. She’s really a star. And somebody like Jade Cargill; they don’t come around too often. They come around once in a blue moon, China once in a blue moon, they come along, so yeah, man, Big ups.”

