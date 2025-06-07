On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Kali Armstrong, Kelani Jordan and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who can step up in the NXT Women’s division: “That’s a good question, man… I mean, Kelani Jordan, she’s has grown so much over the year. I got to give her so much credit, her in-ring prowess is on top. She’s different, she’s definitely different. Kelani Jordan is definitely the one standout I’m really, really keeping my eye on.”

Booker T on Kali Armstrong: “But there’s another one that you guys haven’t seen yet, only on Evolve: Kali Armstrong. She might come in and just totally change the whole name of the game. I’m serious, she is so freaking talented. I’m talking about her footwork, her positioning, her timing, her awareness. Oh my God, I can’t wait for Armstrong to actually get her shot. I think she’s the first Evolve Women’s Champion.”

