Booker T On How A Partnership With WWE Benefits TNA, Becky Lynch’s WWE Haitus

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Becky Lynch taking a hiatus from WWE, the partnership between TNA and WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Becky Lynch taking a hiatus from WWE: “Well, you’ve been reading the tea leaves, man. You’ve been seeing what’s been said on the internet. I even read one of the guys said, ‘Tony Khan should hire her.’ And you know what, the thing is, he probably will if she comes available, and do it as quickly as you possibly can. But yeah, I mean, if Becky is done, you know — of course, that’s just part of the game. She’s definitely gonna be missed, because I talk very very highly of Becky Lynch. I talk about how much of a ring general she really is. How good about a true worker that she truly, really is. You’re not gonna find a better leader, you know, then Becky Lynch. And that’s just me, that’s just me, watching her up close and personal. But this business is a business that doesn’t stop, you know, it doesn’t stop. It’s gonna keep on moving. It seemed kind of strange, as far as Becky Lynch dropping the title. Winning it just because what happened [with Rhea Ripley getting injured]. And then, you heard what I said about it. I said, ‘Man, you can put in that position, because the company could trust her.’ And then all of a sudden, boom, this happens and then we’re hearing these rumors.”

On Jordynne Grace working with Roxanne Perez: “She came out, and I didn’t know she was gonna be there at all. It was surprising, a shock to me, just like it was Roxanne Perez. For Me, that was a moment. I was talking about Jordynne Grace at the Royal Rumble, and how good of a job, she fit right in. She really looked like she belonged. And for her to make this step to show up in Vegas at Battleground. Taking on the champ, the Prodigy. This is gonna be good. This is gonna be really, really good. It’s gonna get a chance to let Roxanne Perez show how good she really is, you know, as champion. As playing this new harder role. And she’s gonna have a hell of an opponent to actually do it with. Because in this business, you gotta always gonna have dance partner’ There’s not a better dance partner you could have than Jordynne Grace. She knows this business. Like you say, she has been here though Reality of Wrestling. And trust me, if you come through Reality of Wrestling and you don’t do it right, you don’t come back, ever again. Trust me… I can’t wait to see it. I highly anticipate Jordynne Grace versus The Prodigy, Roxanne Perez.”

On the working relationship between WWE and TNA: “It’s not 2008. TNA, I think it was 2008 it would be a totally different ballgame. But now I think, no matter how you look at it, I think WWE can help TNA so much more than they can hurt it right now, as far as — you know, it could be looked at as really, your big league farm system. As far as, you know, emerging talent to actually be able to come over and finally work that big show. Maybe they may just show up for WrestleMania, it might just be a one-off. You never know. But I just think it’s so many ways you can work with TNA.

“I think it’s so much more of an upside for TNA to want to work with WWE as well, as well as those guys. No matter what they talk about on the internet, I’m sure Jordynne Grace had the moment of a lifetime, but she did the Rumble. Opposed to everything that she’s done at TNA. Not knocking anything that she’s done in TNA, but that right there is like playing college football and then playing in the Super Bowl. Get a spot in the Super Bowl, you get a chance to throw one pass in the Super Bowl, you feel what I’m saying? Yeah, so I think all of those young guys would definitely benefit from having that experience. No matter what people say on the internet, as far as, ‘Man, I don’t ever want to go to WWE, man. I don’t care about WrestleMania.’ You don’t care about it until you get to. It’s almost like when I was a kid, and I grew up to be a grown man. And I and I used to tell people, ‘You really never missed what you’d never had.’ But that’s not true.”

