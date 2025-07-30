Booker T Shares Memory Of Hulk Hogan, Comments On His Passing

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the news of Hulk Hogan’s passing and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hogan: “Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025. I’m sure a lot of people are going to remember that day for many, many years to come. Hulk Hogan — an icon, you know. It’s no other way to say it. I mean, he definitely put wrestling on the map. You know, in the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s — he’s been a part of the fabric of professional wrestling ever since my childhood.”

On a story about Hogan: “My brother and I in WCW, at one point they were wondering what tag team they should go with.’ They had these guys in mind, guys over here, but Harlem Heat’s name was not mentioned in that group pretty much. And we got with Sherri Martel, and Hulk Hogan went to the company and he said, ‘Look, guys, I don’t know why you’re looking for your tag team when they’re right here in front of you, the Harlem Heat. These are your guys. These are the guys to go with.’ And boom, my brother and I, we got the rocket put on us from that point on, and we became the 10-time WCW Tag Team Champions, just from a word that Hulk put in.”

On Hogan to him: “I never knew Hulk personally or anything like that. We never broke bread together or anything like that, like you and I. I never called Hulk a friend or anything like that. He definitely was a peer, definitely was a coworker. And he definitely was a guy who pretty much changed the name of the game as far as this business goes.”

