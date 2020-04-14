Booker T Says Ronda Rousey Calling Wrestling ‘Fake’ Is A Slap In The Face To Women in WWE Who Helped Make Her, Says She Should Apologize

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame with Booker T, Booker T discussed Ronda Rousey recently referring to WWE wrestling as “fake,” and how her comments are a slap in the face to all the women in WWE who helped make her, saying Rousey should apologize and adding that he thinks her comments would make it hard for her to come back to WWE now. Highlights are below.

On how wrestling accepted Ronda Rousey after she had a bad exit from the UFC: “Someone like Ronda Rousey, she was great at what she did, she put women on the map as far as UFC goes and women in mixed martial arts go, I mean she really brought that to the forefront, and it was a great thing, but the exit, the way she did on two dramatic losses, one against Holly Holms, one against Amanda Nunes, be that as it may, it is what it is, and then to be accepted into the wrestling world and then to have to go out there and perform with all those ladies in the locker room that she performed with, it’s a slap in the face to each and every one of those ladies that went out there and had to work with her and make her.”

On how Ronda should apologize for her comments: “To slap all those ladies in the face that made her look so good after receiving that check from this fake business, a check that, like I said, being put in a position where she was the women’s champion, she was in the main event at WrestleMania, that speaks volumes, and there are so many ladies in that locker room that really work really, really hard, work their asses off to actually get to that spot, like a Nia Jax, that never had got that kind of praise since she been there, and then someone walk from outside inside to this world and get it, it really is a slap in the face and I just think Ronda, she needs to apologize first and foremost.”

On how he doesn’t think she can come back to WWE now: “If she came back, after saying this thing is fake, it just puts her in a position where now she gotta go out and work with fake wrestlers, anybody beat her, it’s not real, it just doesn’t sit well with me. If she’s gonna stay on the outside talking like that, that’s one thing, OK cool, fine, you got your money, you got paid, you can bash them now, cool, that’s fine, that’s what they do these days, but as far as you talking about a real fight, there’s plenty of real fights out there still left to have, all you gotta do is make a phone call and I’m sure those fights can be made, if you want to be in a real fight. Don’t judge people if you don’t want people to judge you. That’s the way I gotta look at that. Don’t judge people if you don’t want people to judge you. Because people can be talking about the Nunes fight, how long was that fight? People can be talking about the Holly Holms fight and running memes on that on a loop on social media if that was the case.”

