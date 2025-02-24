Booker T Thinks Roxanne Perez Is Only Going To Get Better On WWE Main Roster

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Stephanie Vaquer winning the NXT North American Title and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Roxanne Perez’s performance at WWE Vengeance Day: “I do wanna say congratulations to Roxanne Perez. Looks like she’s gonna be moving up out of there, looks like this is about to happen really, really soon. I’m just so proud of her man. Because you know, at Vengeance Day she stepped up big time. I always say to my students, ‘Your losses have got to be better than your wins.’ She came with that fresh Shawn Michaels white outfit. I don’t know if you noticed that… And I was like, ‘Man…’

“But the job she did in the ring man, I was so freaking impressed. The little bitty things that I call the intangibles… Oh my God, man. She went out there and did them so well, and she put herself in perfect position every single time. When she was out of position, she was in position. It was amazing, sitting there at the booth watching it in awe.”

On Perez’s future: “You gotta understand, when I watch Roxanne I’m looking for her mistakes because I’m looking to talk to her in the back and tell her what she did right and what she did wrong. And man, flawless man. It’s time for her to move up. Before I was saying, you know, it’ll be time… I’m putting it out there. It’s time for Roxanne to go ahead on and continue making history. Because I really think it’s not going to stop when she gets to the main roster. I think they’re gonna really see how good she really truly is inside the squared circle with anybody that they put her in the ring with. And I gotta chance when I was just looking at her behind the scenes in the back, in the hallways, and I just see how much more she’s matured. It’s amazing, man. It is freaking amazing.”

On Stephanie Vaquer winning the NXT North American Title: “I think she deserves it. I mean, she really does. She’s a workhorse. I mean, she goes out and has really, really good matches as well as she’s been champion around the world. This is just another mark for her that she’s trying to put on her belt so she can actually get to that next level as well.

“I mean, we’ve talked about how strong the female roster is. Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, girls like that. They definitely make that division so, so much stronger. And when you’ve got somebody like Roxanne Perez that has put so much work in, let somebody else get a little piece of the pie. Let somebody else shine.”

