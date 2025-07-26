Booker T Shoots Down Idea Of One More Dudley Boyz vs. Hardy Boyz Match

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about the challenge issued by Bully Ray for The Dudley Boyz to have one more match against The Hardys. Booker T gave a blunt and definitive response, stating it shouldn’t happen. You can check out some highlights below:

On them having a match: “Let me tell you something: it’s not possible, okay? D-Von — damn it, he just had a heart attack or a stroke not too long ago. He can’t work anymore. He’s done. He’s finished, okay? Bubba Ray — look man, these guys just don’t know when to let it go. [laughing] That’s my thing. They just don’t know when to put it down. It’s over, okay? Damn it, iin’t nobody talking about that no more, man! What the hell is going on here?”

On going that hard on the topic: “I’m just trying to keep it real here, just keeping it real. D-Von and Bubba, those guys are in no shape to be trying to go out and have a match, damn it! I mean, I understand, how you gonna tell a man he can’t do it no more? But for God’s sake, please.”

On forgetting it: “All that other stuff you was talking about, Jacy Jayne and Trick Williams, AJ Styles, all that stuff, that’s cool. But let’s forget about The Dudleys versus The Hardys. Let’s just forget about it.”

