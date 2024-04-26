Booker T Says Trick Williams Needed NXT Title Before a Main Roster Move

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Trick Williams becoming WWE NXT Champion and his future in the company.

On how Trick Williams winning the NXT Championship will help him when he gets to the main roster:“I made a quote about Trick Williams, and it made headlines all over, every site in the world picked it up. And the quote was, I didn’t think Trick Williams was ready for the main roster just yet. Because I needed needed this to happen. This needed to happen before Trick Williams went to the main roster. Trick Williams’ confidence, when he does get to the main roster, it has to be over the top. Not because he’s there, because he knows what he’s doing. He’s prepared for the situation.

“I think Trick Williams’ run with the NXT Championship is gonna definitely — what we talk about with champions, make him so much better. Because you’re the champion, and you know you got to be a general. You know you gotta lead. Everything falls on you when it goes wrong. So you get a hypersense of going out there and making mistakes, you have a hypersense of going out there and not making mistakes as well. So yeah, it’s gonna make him a whole lot better and I’m gonna be right there in his ear, working to make him better at the same time. I mean, no doubt he’s gonna be under a boatload of pressure, but that’s what champions do. They want to be under pressure.”

On Roxanne Perez’s progression in WWE: “She’s grown into this prodigy, like we talked about. She is definitely a prodigy because her work skills– That’s what I always look at. I look at the work skill, and I look at the little bitty small things that you can do to make the fans feel a certain way. And this new persona definitely has the fans — uou can tell that they feel it. They’re 100% body to this new Roxanne Perez and what she’s doing. And that just lets me know that she’s there again, not just sleeping on laurels.”

