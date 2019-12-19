Booker T Weighs in on nWo and Batista’s Hall of Fame Inductions, Who Else He Wants In

– During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the nWo and Batista’s WWE Hall of Fame inductions. The nWo and Batista were announced as the headliners for the 2020 Hall of Fame class and Booker talked about his one issue with the induction, as well as the nWo’s impact on wrestling and who else he wants in the 2020 class.

Highlights are below:

On the nWo induction being limited to just the four: “You know what? That’s my beef right there, man. Horace Hogan, Virgil, Scott Norton, Konnan, Buff Bagwell, Giant, Luger, Sting. Was Sting in there for a minute? Ted DiBiase, me. Me! Yeah, I should be getting another ring! Stevie. Man, I’ve got to talk to somebody about this. Do you know what? That’s wrong! That’s wrong. Do you know what I mean? And we need to boycott this whole thing! I’m serious. We need a petition because I don’t feel like it’s right! If you was a member of the nWo in any shape, form, or fashion, you should be the recipient of a ring at the end of the day because you contributed!”

On the nWo’s impact on pro wrestling: “Let me tell you something, man. The nWo was groundbreaking. The nWo created a movement, man. They created — I mean, they stirred it up when they came into WCW. They got the fans riled up to a point to where it became toxic and everybody wanted a piece of it, man. Everybody wanted to taste it. And it was cool. It was very, very cool. Do you know what? If I wasn’t Booker T, I would’ve wanted to be a member of the nWo. I could actually say that because those guys were stone cold cool, man. They had a vibe about themselves that you wanted to be a part of that group.”

On Batista’s Hall of Fame induction: “Dave is worthy of being in the WWE Hall Of Fame. He put in work. He’s a guy that actually got in a lot sooner than a lot of people probably thought he would have gotten in. Because he started a whole lot later than I did in my career. But it just goes to how much work he put in and how he did rise on the totem pole in the short span that he did. There’s always been guys like Dave Bautista that have come along in the business and skyrocketed to the next level. And you go, ‘Wow, man.’ You wish you were that guy. Guys such as Sting and Rock, The Blade Runners. Do you know what I mean? Ultimate Warrior, yeah, yeah. Certain guys, man, they seem to get the rocket put on them. Goldberg, like I said, Goldberg got the rocket put on him and he was one of them. So he’s definitely worthy of being in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Yep, I’m looking forward to it.”

On who else he wants in the 2020 class: “Hey man, like I said, The Nasties, man. The Nasty Boys, I’m lobbying for The Nasty Boys. The Nasties need to go in. Christian, Christian needs to go in. The Nasties need to go in, man. We’re lobbying. This thing’s going to be in Florida, so it’s the perfect place for The Nasties to actually, finally get the nod. So guys, if you’re out there listening, if you’re out there listening with me, I need you to get the petition going for The Nasty Boys, Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags. The Nasty Boys is the nastiest team in professional wrestling history literally. Do you feel me?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.