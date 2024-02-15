Booker T On What He Wants To See More Of From AEW, Recent AEW Signings

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about AEW’s expected talent signings, and more. The company is expected to bring in Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone soon, and Will Ospreay is set to start full-time with the company shortly. You can check out some highlights below:

On excitement in AEW with Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone coming in: “Okada is a great, great grab. I’m just — I’m looking to see more, you know, more story and more entertainment from AEW before I can really get tapped in. I like the things that the Young Bucks doing right now. You know, wearing the suits, the hats and beating people up. Creating this thing with Sting and Darby Allin. That’s a story we could kind of like, grab. Stuff like that. You got guys like Will Osprey and Okada. You got Mone coming in. Let’s see what we can do with them, see if we can put them in something and really create some story. That’s what I want to see out of all the guys coming in.”

On notable AEW signings not making an impact: “Yeah, I agree. I agree 100%. It’s not going to be the fan that makes the wrestler; the wrestler who’s going to have to make himself, as far as getting the fans to get behind him. I talk about this all the time. I was just talking about this a couple of weeks ago. You got to go out there, and you got to do something to make those fans want to believe in you. And want to be a part of what you bring to the table.

“That’s the part of wrestling I think a lot of wrestlers don’t think about moreso than they used to back in the day, because it was all about psychology. It was all about trying to get those fans to cheer for you. If you were the babyface, you wanted to be the best babyface you could possibly be. If you would be the heel, you want to be the best heel that you possibly could be. It wasn’t really in between. So now it’s still a little cloudy as far as guys knowing why they’re out there doing this.”

