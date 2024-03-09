Booker T Says WWE Is Trying To Get Back to the Attitude Era ‘Just a Little Bit’

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his favorite era in wrestling, reactions from fans and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the best era in wrestling: “To me though, the Attitude Era was the best era I think in wrestling of all time. But I do think the WWE right now is trying to get back to that just a little bit, of course with The Bloodline storyline, and of course now with The Rock coming back.”

On getting a reaction from fans: “The beauty of art is to have you in that emotional state where you really want to jump in the ring. You know, you want to jump over the barrier. And that’s what made me gravitate to wrestling. You know, I was a dancer. I was a drum major in school. I never played sports or anything like that. So when I got into wrestling, it was perfect for me because I loved entertaining and making fans feel a certain way. No matter what that feeling was, I always said the ultimate feeling for me as professional wrestling was to see if I could make a real tear well up in the fans eye, roll down their cheek. You know, because I’m getting hell beat out of me or something. When I saw that, man, it made me so happy and it let me know that I was doing my job.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.