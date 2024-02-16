Booker T On Letting WWE’s Plans With Cody Rhodes & The Rock Play Out, Rock’s Heel Turn

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference, WWE’s direction for The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock slapping Cody Rhodes “It’s blood thicker than water. I was talking to you about that, blood thicker than water. That’s the angle that — it just works. There is nothing you need to do to fix it. Everybody was talking about it, everybody was upset about it now they got what they want, and it went viral. The Rock playing that heel role for a second, yes. I loved it. I loved it, it was wrestling.”

On The Rock’s heel turn: “I mean Rock, he’s the OG. You know, he’ll Roman feel like he’s at the head of the table, but he’s gonna navigate this whole situation. Everything is gonna go — so I like it. I like the dynamic of it.”

On letting the storyline play out: “Like I say, that’s why when this thing dropped, what did I say? ‘I’m gonna step back and see how this plays out.’ Because normally, they’ll fix it. Normally, we’ll get to where we need to be at. That’s the way it’s been lately as far as all the PPVs go. Everything’s been like, you know, knocked out of the park. So I’m not gonna sit here and — it’s almost like the Chiefs wining. Until they lose, I’m not going to go against them.”

On whether Cody should’ve punched Rock for it: “I don’t know man, I don’t know. I would have had security hold me back, and build that thing for that night. Cody gets a shot in, you know, it all already kind of tips to hand. You know, let’s be the underdog if we’re going to be the underdog. You Let’s be the guy getting picked on if he’s gonna be getting picked on Why fight back if you’re getting picked on? You are getting picked on by three guys, what are you gonna do? How you gonna find them back? You’re gonna take it, that’s what’s gonna happen. So I don’t know. I don’t know, we could have done it several different ways.”

