Botched!: Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax, Red Velvet, Tyrus, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild couple of weeks in the world of wrestling. Do I really need an introduction for the 174th edition of this column? What does it say that I’ve done so many of these things? Probably nothing good, so let’s get to the clips.

1. SummerSlam This What?

I’ll be honest, I spend way too much time needing to look up words I don’t know. So when I saw the sign below the first time, I had no idea what it meant.

The fact that someone in the last 24 hours likely had to look Vince McMahon in the face and explain the word “bussy” to him brings me great joy. #SummerSlam #SummerSlamThisBussy pic.twitter.com/kGRfdfOFLA — Blake (taylor’s version) (@extrablakon) August 23, 2021

So I had to go to Urban Dictionary, and since I don’t know current 411 Standards & Practices on such things, we’ll just say that future WWE sign policemen will need their smartphones with them to look up words they don’t know.

2. Red Velvet needs a navigator

I feel bad for Red Velvet. She tries really hard in the ring, but it feels like she tries too hard sometimes. You can see it in her dives, where she typically dives too far. Sometimes it’s on the floor, sometimes it’s in the ring. Here’s her standing moonsault on Jamie Hayter as an example:

OH NO RED VELVET NOOOOO pic.twitter.com/uSFkOEHrsT — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 26, 2021

At least she wasn’t hurt too bad & Britt Baker & Rebel got to have a laugh at ringside. Seriously though, Velvet needs to put her opponents further away from her.

3. So how’s that Tyrus return going?

On the flip side of Red Velvet, who flies too far & tries real hard, here’s Tyrus. He doesn’t fly too far and it doesn’t seem like he cares too much.

Dude brings his title belt on Fox News though, getting that mainstream acceptance the NWA wants right now. So there’s that.

4. Code Red? Nah, not quite.

The NWA had a couple of big shows at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis this past weekend. One of them was the big Empowerrr event, an all women’s show. The Impact Knockouts Championship was on the line in one match, as Melina challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the strap. Melina’s been waiting to have surgery on her ACL, but it seems to have held up fine during the match. Grip control was more of an issue on this spot that got some attention:

People thought the Code Red was hard to do until John Cena started doing it every match.

5. Who gets the blame betwen these two?

It’s an interesting question. When a match between Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax falls apart, who gets the heat? WWE isn’t allowed to blame Nia for anything because she’s related to The Rock & Roman Reigns. They sure can’t blame Charlotte Flair for anything, since she doesn’t need much provocation to join her father & fiance whenever her contract is up. So how do WWE backstage insiders explain whatever happened with these two on Monday nght?

Nia Jax dropping Charlotte Flair pic.twitter.com/B9LsDmcpF4 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 31, 2021

they both said “man, fuck all that wrestling shit” lmao pic.twitter.com/rNibTlCZnU — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) August 31, 2021

Answer: Tell the newsletters & Internet that it was a worked shoot, brother! Nah, it was just two wrestlers having a bad night. They just can’t say it.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!