Botched!: Goldberg vs Undertaker, Alexa Gets Coffee On Her White Pants, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It was a wild & wooly week in the world of wrestling. We’ve got action from America, Mexico & Saudi Arabia to take you into the weekend. We kicking it international this week just like everybody else.

1. Lacey’s Leg Sweep

Lacey Evans & Charlotte Flair went at it on Monday night’s edition of Raw with Becky Lynch at ringside. Nobody was sure who to cheer for, and nobody was sure what to do at certain points of the match.

At 5:28 you can see Lacey attempt to sweep the leg, but completely miss. Charlotte, bless her, takes the bump anyway. This whole match was a bit of a mess, to be honest. For two women that are supposed to be so similar, not only were they not on the same page, they weren’t reading the same book.

2. Alexa Had To Move

The dynamic between Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss has been interesting thus far. Surely it’s leading to Alexa setting Nikki up for disaster because that’s the kind of thing that Little Miss Bliss would do. This past Monday night, Alexa was at ringside while Nikki took on Peyton Royce, and she had to deal with Billie Kay shoving her down on the outside (after some coffee had been spilled).

Go to the 1:40 mark to see it. It’s fine, except for the part where Alexa slides herself into the coffee puddle afterward because apparently the spot was to get Alexa’s white pants stained with coffee. Whoops.

3. WWE Twitter Match Graphic Fail

As much as WWE likes to emphasize their social media, they do a spotty job at it. This week saw a couple of match graphic fails, including this one where either Bobby Fish or Roderick Strong will join Kyle O’Reilly for a match against Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.

Those of you that read the NXT spoilers can let us know.

4. I don’t even know how to describe this

Gosh. Usually when I see these lucha spots online I try to look up where they came from. I was too busy laughing at this to even attempt such a thing this time.

Devastating shooting star press finish… pic.twitter.com/0bViNipAng — Rob (@LuchaGifs) June 1, 2019

The best part of this is the guy still won the match!

5. Goldberg & Undertaker do what we expected

The previous Blood Money events have led to oddles of material for this column, and the third edition of Jam in the Sand was no exception. It’s to be expected when you trot out a main event with two men with a combined age in the triple digits. Things went downhill after Goldberg cut himself on the ringpost.

There was a Jackhammer that ended up being a Brainbuster.

This is why these guys shouldn't be doing matches at their ages. #WWE #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/UGnCdsu1a4 — NoDQ.com: WWE Super Showdown news #WWESSD (@nodqdotcom) June 7, 2019

There was a Tombstone that looked like made Goldberg need one.

They finally went home.

Seriously though, what else did you expect from Goldberg vs. Undertaker in 2019? If it wasn’t something like this, you haven’t been paying attention to Undertaker’s matches the past couple of years. Or reading this column after the Saudi shows.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!