Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Wants To Go Through A Table
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
Danielle Fishel, known by many fans as Topanga on Boy Meets World, is looking to get put through a table. The Disney series had had a handful of wrestling episodes.
On Pod Meets World, Fishel discussed wanting to go through a table. She said (H/T to Fightful)
“I do have a real, it’s kind of a secret goal. At some point in my life, I want to be put through a table. In a wrestling ring.”
