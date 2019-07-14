Brandi Rhodes on Awesome Kong/Aja Kong Face-Off, Winning Her Fight For the Fallen Match

– Brandi Rhodes weighed in on the Awesome Kong/Aja Kong confrontation after her match with Allie at AEW Fight For the Fallen, her win over Allie and more after the event. Highlights and the video are below:

On Awesome Kong’s AEW status: “She’s a good friend of mine, she’s with me when I need her to be. Maybe that’s means more for [the] future. Maybe that’s here and there for now, but whenever she wants to be around, she can be around.”

On her match with Allie: “I mean, I won. What else are you looking for? I won, I pinned her in the middle of the ring. The count of three happened, that means I’m good now. So, a lot of people, I think a lot of people like to think, ‘Oh, you know, Brandi because I saw one match of hers 100,000 years ago she sucks.’ Well, I won. So, there’s that.”

On how she feels the audience received the match: “I mean, I hate to be a broken record here, but I won. So, you can see it however you wanna see it. You can say, ‘Oh, you know, she had Awesome Kong, and she’s somebody’s wife.’ Everybody’s somebody’s wife, whatever. I won in the middle of the ring, there was a three-count. That means I’m good.”

On what’s next for her in AEW: “Ooh. I mean, the possibilities are so grand. We have All Out coming up, and we haven’t made any announcements on any women’s matches or anything happening there yet. But, I won tonight, so I’m really hoping I will have something to do at All Out.”

On bringing Awesome Kong after she said in her pre-match video that she had something to prove: “Does it [seem contradictory] though? Because I also said in that video I would do whatever it took to with that match. So I think it’s all fair game. And there’s no rules that say you can’t have a friend at ringside. The rules say the friend can’t interfere. So, I’ve seen a lot of people saying, ‘Well, you know, because she’s an executive, she brought a friend.’ Allie could have brought a friend. No one stopped Aja from coming in. So maybe she just wasn’t smart enough to bring a friend. It’s fine. You have insurance for your medical, right? In case I get sick, I have an insurance card, I can go see a doctor. Why on earth wouldn’t I have that at ringside.”

On having Aja Kong and Awesome Kong in the ring after the match: “Anyway you slice it, those are two of the biggest, most revered female competitors in history. So it’s a sight to see the two of them in the ring at the same time and to get face-to-face like that. Time will tell what will happen with that. Awesome Kong, she’s obviously chomping at the bit to do more. We’ve seen just little bits of her here and there. I don’t know if I can keep her from Aja Kong. I don’t know. There’s clearly a situation there. I know that they used to tag together, and that they have a big history in Japan. I don’t know if somebody took someone’s man or whatever happened, but that was intense. And I can’t keep her from her. So I think Aja should be careful. That’s my personal opinion. I was not happy to see here, but I am happy Awesome Kong was there to divert the situation.”

