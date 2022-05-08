wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes, Candice LeRae & More Celebrate Their First Mother’s Days

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Brandi Rhodes Image Credit: AEW

Today is Mother’s Day and a few wrestling stars are celebrating their first such day as mothers including Brandi Rhodes and Candice LeRae. Rhodes, Johnny Gargano, and Aria Blake posted to their social media accounts to celebrate the day, as you can see below:

