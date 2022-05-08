wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes, Candice LeRae & More Celebrate Their First Mother’s Days
Today is Mother’s Day and a few wrestling stars are celebrating their first such day as mothers including Brandi Rhodes and Candice LeRae. Rhodes, Johnny Gargano, and Aria Blake posted to their social media accounts to celebrate the day, as you can see below:
Thanks to all who wished me a Happy Mothers Day. Everything I planned went up in smoke. Reminding me that making plans in Atlanta on popular days isn’t the best idea, and who gives a rat crap anyway. This smile is all that really matters and I’m blessed beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/ux6tGgmTEB
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 8, 2022
A VERY special Happy FIRST Mother's Day to my best friend, Wife and Mother to my adorable child, @CandiceLeRae.
Thank you for THE best gift I've ever been given. You amaze me every single day and I couldn't dream up a better partner to walk through life with. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S2zlNTnAcA
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommies♥️ pic.twitter.com/3l78ndCRjk
— Aria Blake (@ImAriaBlake) May 8, 2022
