Various News: Brandi Rhodes Reveals Up Close Look At AEW Women’s Title, Updated Standings For NJPW Young Lions Cup, Lineups For NXT and NXT UK
– Brandi Rhodes posted a new video to Twitter yesterday providing a closer look at the AEW Women’s Championship. The first champion will be crowned on the first episode of AEW on TNT, when Nyla Rose faces Riho on October 2.
The @AEWrestling Women’s World Championship has hints of rose gold plating incorporated throughout. Subtle and beautiful. Completely unique. pic.twitter.com/CZTSWJWNLg
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 3, 2019
– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW Young Lion Cup after the latest Road to Destruction event.
Alex Coughlin (1-0), 2 pts.
Clack Connors (1-0), 2 pts.
Yuya Uemura (-), pts.
Michael Richards (-), pts.
Karl Fredericks (-), pts.
Ren Narita (-), pts.
Yota Tsuji (0-1), 0 pts.
Shooter Umino (0-1), 0 pts.
– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Piper Niven and Kassius Ohno vs. Sid Scala.
– Tonight’s NXT features NXT Champion Adam Cole defending against Jordan Myles, plus The Velveteen Dream vs. Kona Reeves.
