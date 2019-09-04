Various News: Brandi Rhodes Reveals Up Close Look At AEW Women’s Title, Updated Standings For NJPW Young Lions Cup, Lineups For NXT and NXT UK

– Brandi Rhodes posted a new video to Twitter yesterday providing a closer look at the AEW Women’s Championship. The first champion will be crowned on the first episode of AEW on TNT, when Nyla Rose faces Riho on October 2.

The @AEWrestling Women’s World Championship has hints of rose gold plating incorporated throughout. Subtle and beautiful. Completely unique. pic.twitter.com/CZTSWJWNLg — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 3, 2019

– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW Young Lion Cup after the latest Road to Destruction event.

Alex Coughlin (1-0), 2 pts.

Clack Connors (1-0), 2 pts.

Yuya Uemura (-), pts.

Michael Richards (-), pts.

Karl Fredericks (-), pts.

Ren Narita (-), pts.

Yota Tsuji (0-1), 0 pts.

Shooter Umino (0-1), 0 pts.

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Piper Niven and Kassius Ohno vs. Sid Scala.

– Tonight’s NXT features NXT Champion Adam Cole defending against Jordan Myles, plus The Velveteen Dream vs. Kona Reeves.