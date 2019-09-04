wrestling / News

Various News: Brandi Rhodes Reveals Up Close Look At AEW Women’s Title, Updated Standings For NJPW Young Lions Cup, Lineups For NXT and NXT UK

September 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brandi Rhodes Road to All Out 6-2

– Brandi Rhodes posted a new video to Twitter yesterday providing a closer look at the AEW Women’s Championship. The first champion will be crowned on the first episode of AEW on TNT, when Nyla Rose faces Riho on October 2.

– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW Young Lion Cup after the latest Road to Destruction event.

Alex Coughlin (1-0), 2 pts.
Clack Connors (1-0), 2 pts.
Yuya Uemura (-), pts.
Michael Richards (-), pts.
Karl Fredericks (-), pts.
Ren Narita (-), pts.
Yota Tsuji (0-1), 0 pts.
Shooter Umino (0-1), 0 pts.

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Piper Niven and Kassius Ohno vs. Sid Scala.

– Tonight’s NXT features NXT Champion Adam Cole defending against Jordan Myles, plus The Velveteen Dream vs. Kona Reeves.

