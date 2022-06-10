Brandi Rhodes Says Cody’s Torn Pectoral Surgery Was Successful

Cody Rhodes is out of surgery for his torn pectoral tendon, per Brandi Rhodes. Brandi posted to her Twitter account to note that her husband is out of surgery on Thursday night, writing:

“The doctor just repaired Cody’s pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.”

Rhodes suffered the tear last week while weight training and still competed in his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins, coming out with a win.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rhodes for a quick and full recovery.