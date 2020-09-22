wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Beats Dabba-Kato In Raw Underground, Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre Clip, Bianca Belair Promo

September 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Braun Strowman put an end to Dabba-Kato’s undefeated streak on Raw Underground. The Smackdown star appeared on Raw for his fight with Dabba-Kato, appearing with him on The Kevin Owens show before they met backstage at Raw Undergound. Strowman defeated Dabba-Kato, and you can see clips of both segments below:

– WWE posted a clip from Keith Lee’s match with Drew McIntyre, which ended with McIntyre winning by DQ when Randy Orton came into the ring:

– Below is a promo from Bianca Belair that aired on Monday’s Raw:

