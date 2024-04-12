Braun Strowman Close To WWE Return, Waiting To Be Cleared

During a recent autograph signing for Fantatics Live (via Post Wrestling), Braun Strowman said that he was very close to a return to WWE, he is just waiting on his doctor to clear him. Strowman has been out of action since last June, when he had neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae.

He said: “Really good, really good. Feeling good. Just waiting on that doctor to say ‘go’… We’re right there (in the home stretch). Could feel the tension in the air. So May 1st, I got hurt. I had surgery June 1st so, I just had a CT scan back in January. The bones are very close to being fused up so, that feeling I got a metal plate and four screws in my neck now so, but, it ain’t gonna stop me.”