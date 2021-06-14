wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Defends Raquel Gonzalez From Fans, Interacts With Karrion Kross
Braun Strowman was very active on Twitter during NXT Takeover: In Your House last night, defending his girlfriend Raquel Gonzalez from negative fans. He also ended up teasing a match with NXT Champion Karrion Kross.
At one point a fan said that Strowman’s pecs were bigger than hers, which led to a crude reply.
He wrote: “And her dicks bigger than yours pussy!!!”
After the fan deleted their account, Strowman added: “Don’t come on my page trying to throw shade then delete your post like a like baby back b—h!!!! #BabyDickBoy”
Another fan suggested that they’d like to see Strowman vs. Kross, and Strowman replied: “I’d love to fight him!!!! But I’ll say this once time stands still when I want it to!!!!”
Kross added: “Monster Among Men. You and I trying to annihilate each other is inevitable. I’ll be looking forward to it. And always preparing.”
You can see more of his various tweets through the night below.
Rent free!!!!!
— Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021
Don’t come on my page trying to throw shade then delete your post like a like baby back bitch!!!! #BabyDickBoy pic.twitter.com/pIqT4mhUA3
— Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021
Oh and while I’m on fire this as well!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZuvulcgfTh
— Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021
😂😂😂😂
— Raquel Gonzalez (@RaquelWWE) June 14, 2021
She could beat all the guys in Nxt also!!!
— Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021
If @RaquelWWE wanted to she’d could use her as a fucking toothpick!!!!
— Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021
I’d love to fight him!!!! But I’ll say this once time stands still when I want it to!!!!
— Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021
Monster Among Men.
You and I trying to annihilate each other is inevitable.
I’ll be looking forward to it.
And always preparing.
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) June 14, 2021
Meet me in Valhalla will fight for the Gods!!!! #Titans
— Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021
