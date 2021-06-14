wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Defends Raquel Gonzalez From Fans, Interacts With Karrion Kross

June 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Braun Strowman was very active on Twitter during NXT Takeover: In Your House last night, defending his girlfriend Raquel Gonzalez from negative fans. He also ended up teasing a match with NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

At one point a fan said that Strowman’s pecs were bigger than hers, which led to a crude reply.

He wrote: “And her dicks bigger than yours pussy!!!

After the fan deleted their account, Strowman added: “Don’t come on my page trying to throw shade then delete your post like a like baby back b—h!!!! #BabyDickBoy

Another fan suggested that they’d like to see Strowman vs. Kross, and Strowman replied: “I’d love to fight him!!!! But I’ll say this once time stands still when I want it to!!!!

Kross added: “Monster Among Men. You and I trying to annihilate each other is inevitable. I’ll be looking forward to it. And always preparing.

