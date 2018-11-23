WWE News: Braun Strowman Medical Update – Surgery Set For Monday, WWE Look at Stars With The Most Championships

– According to Pwinsider.com, Braun Strowman is slated for surgery in Birmingham, Alabama this Monday, Strowman does have a legitimate elbow issue that led to the beat down on this past Monday’s Raw to write him off the show. WWE believes the injury to be a minor issue and something the company can work around leading into the WWE TLC PPV, where he’s scheduled to face Baron Corbin.

– WWE posted the following video, looking at Superstars with the most championships…