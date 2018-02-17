wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Says His TV Character Is Nothing Like His Personality
In an interview with Channel 24, Braun Strowman spoke about how close his TV character is to his actual real life personality. Here are highlights:
On why he was drawn to WWE: “One of the biggest draws is the fact that I get to perform in front of millions of people. I love attention and when the spotlight is on me I have to take advantage of it
On his workout routine: “I’m meticulous about doing the same workouts over and over again. It takes out all the miscalculated errors. I know what’s going to work for me.”
On his TV character: “I love that I can portray someone that I’m not. I’m easy-going, keep to myself and quiet-like. It’s always a challenge to push myself, but I enjoy it. I spend my days in cars, buses and airplanes, so on my off days I like to get away from the city life and disappear to the woods.”