WWE News: Braun Strowman Sent Home From Tour Due To Illness, AJ Styles Smashes Classic Controller, Former WWF Star Celebrates Birthday

Braun Strowman Sent Home From Tour Due To Illness, AJ Styles Smashes Classic Controller, Former WWF Star Celebrates Birthday

December 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Braun Strowman WWE Raw

PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman has been sent home from the WWE’s holiday tour for the RAW brand. Strowman was involved in a segment with Kane, in which they brawled before he powerslammed The Big Red Machine through a table. Strowman is reportedly ill and went home on Thursday.

– UpUpDownDown has posted new videos in which AJ Styles smashes a Colecovision Remote and a Sega Saturn controller.

– Carl Ouellet is fifty years old today.

