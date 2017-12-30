WWE News: Braun Strowman Sent Home From Tour Due To Illness, AJ Styles Smashes Classic Controller, Former WWF Star Celebrates Birthday

– PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman has been sent home from the WWE’s holiday tour for the RAW brand. Strowman was involved in a segment with Kane, in which they brawled before he powerslammed The Big Red Machine through a table. Strowman is reportedly ill and went home on Thursday.

– UpUpDownDown has posted new videos in which AJ Styles smashes a Colecovision Remote and a Sega Saturn controller.

– Carl Ouellet is fifty years old today.