Bray Wyatt Takes Out Hit Row On Smackdown, Takes Aim At Winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy made an appearance on Smackdown to take out Hit Row, with Wyatt then setting his aim on the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt and Howdy appear and attack the stable, sending Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis out of the ring after a mandible claw to the former and a Sister Abigail from Howdy to the latter.

After the ring was cleared, Wyatt took the mic and said that now that he was in control of himself and his family, he wanted to send a message. He then said, “Bobby Lashley. Brock Lesnar. Whichever one of you walks out alive, whichever one of you is the winner, know…you should run!”