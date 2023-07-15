wrestling / News
Breezango To Reunite For Independent Event
July 15, 2023 | Posted by
Tyler Breeze and Dirty Dango, formerly Breezango in WWE, are set to reunite for an upcoming independent event. They will team as ‘Dirty Breeze’ at NGW Tennessee Nightmare in The Old City on October 8. It happens at Jackson Terminal in Knoxville. This will be their first time teaming since 2021.
Your NEW NGW Champion @MmmGorgeous teams up with @DirtyDangoCurty to form Dirty Breeze!
Live October 8th at Nightmare in the Old City!
Be there at Jackson Terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee!
Get 🎟️: https://t.co/p3JJsjUtvU pic.twitter.com/5ii0JpkWfy
— NGW: Tennessee (@NextGenTN) July 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Ted DiBiase Recalls What He Saw In a Young Arn Anderson, Working With Jim Duggan
- Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events Including All In
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match