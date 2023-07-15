wrestling / News

Breezango To Reunite For Independent Event

July 15, 2023
Tyler Breeze and Dirty Dango, formerly Breezango in WWE, are set to reunite for an upcoming independent event. They will team as ‘Dirty Breeze’ at NGW Tennessee Nightmare in The Old City on October 8. It happens at Jackson Terminal in Knoxville. This will be their first time teaming since 2021.

