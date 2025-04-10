Breezango To Reunite For NEW Wrestlefest

Breezango are set to reunite at Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest event in May. NEW announced on Facebook on Wednesday that Tyler Breeze and Fandango will be reuniting at the May 10th event, as you can see below.

The updated lineup is:

* The Hardys vs. TBA

* MVP & Shelton Benjamin vs. TBA

* Matt Taven vs. TBA

* Brad Baylor vs. TBA

* Ricky Smokes vs. TBA

* Romero Roselli vs. TBA

* Waves & Curls vs. TBA

* Mustafa Ali vs. TBA

* Breezango vs. TBA

* Appearances by Mick Foley, Mickie James, Velvet Sky, Kane, Lex Luger, Jerry Lawler, and The Boogeyman.