Bret Hart on Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During Their Summerslam Match (Video)

– During the Summerslam 1992 Watch Party earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart made an appearance to offer some commentary on his iconic match against British Bulldog at the event. Bret Hart offered an anecdote on getting mad at British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith during the match.

According to Bret Hart, he wanted British Bulldog to slow down during a sleeper hold and wanted Bulldog to take his time to work his way out of the hold. Instead, Bulldog rushed it and made for a break, which made Hart mad.

Hart commented, “I kept the sleeper on him on the ropes for a couple seconds. When the referee finally broke it, I was so mad at him for going for the ropes, when you watch it, I kicked Davey right in the face. I kicked him, and I didn’t kick him like a real potato [a stiff shot], but I kicked him just enough to snap him up. I took my finger and snapped him on the nose as hard as I could. And I always love watching it because it’s definitely a wakeup call for Davey.”

You can view the clip where Bret Hart talks about the match and the spot in question below.